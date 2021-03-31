WhiteCoin Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00002565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $4.37 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020202 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010466 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.