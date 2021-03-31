Whiteheart Market Cap Hits $28.19 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $28.19 million and $1.26 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart token can now be bought for $3,171.41 or 0.05387469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 519,063.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00292389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $528.87 or 0.00898417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031777 BTC.

Whiteheart Token Profile

Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 tokens. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

