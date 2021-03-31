William Blair Comments on Acuity Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.71 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

AYI has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.57.

AYI opened at $145.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $148.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.