Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.04 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $185.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.84.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

