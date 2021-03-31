Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Down 3.8%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $176.36 and last traded at $177.02. Approximately 35,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,521,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after buying an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after acquiring an additional 202,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

