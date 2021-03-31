Wing Hits Market Cap of $86.21 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Wing has a market capitalization of $86.21 million and approximately $26.00 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar. One Wing token can currently be bought for about $58.93 or 0.00099303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.00324963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.87 or 0.00808594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00048322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00087461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00029631 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,587,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,462,893 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

