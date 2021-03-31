Wings Price Reaches $0.0863 on Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and $52,573.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wings Profile

WINGS is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

