Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $145.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.94. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $38,435,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 10,918.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

