Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.94. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 761.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WGO. Wedbush increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

In related news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,299 shares of company stock worth $5,256,109 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WGO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.76. 1,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,288. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.