Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.82.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $12.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.21 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.05.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

