Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Trading 2% Higher

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.09. 15,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 603% from the average session volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,850.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

