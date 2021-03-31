Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock traded up $5.27 on Wednesday, reaching $112.44. 6,919,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,862,253. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,606.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,390.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,349 shares of company stock valued at $50,357,740. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.