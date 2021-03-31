Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 107,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 18.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 155,875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,038,660 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,631 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,256,000 after purchasing an additional 363,891 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

