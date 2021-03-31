Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.63. 14,158,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,341,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.02. Twitter has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,447. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 137.4% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2,931.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after buying an additional 1,229,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,444,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

