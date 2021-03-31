Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

EBAY traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,309,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

