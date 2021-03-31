Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $3.75 on Wednesday, reaching $172.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.59. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

