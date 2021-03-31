Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,279.58.

SHOP stock traded up $57.82 on Wednesday, reaching $1,106.50. 1,383,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,239. Shopify has a one year low of $334.55 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,241.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,111.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after buying an additional 260,029 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,912,000 after buying an additional 228,593 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

