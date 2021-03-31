Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Shares of Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLFDY)

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, Rest of Europe, and Asia/Oceania. The company provides legwear products, including pantyhose, tights, leggings, stay-ups, knee-highs, and socks; and lingerie comprising bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.