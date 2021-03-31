WOM Protocol Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $29.04 million and $724,573.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.92 or 0.00643645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

