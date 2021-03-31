Woodcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $577,612.86 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $577,612.86 and $106,225.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0719 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,226.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.21 or 0.03117218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.05 or 0.00327642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.61 or 0.00890848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.48 or 0.00434748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.67 or 0.00357400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.00259708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00022585 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

