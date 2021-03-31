Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of Woolworths Group stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. Woolworths Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

