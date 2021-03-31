Wootrade (WOO) Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Wootrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wootrade has a market capitalization of $183.34 million and approximately $26.37 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wootrade has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 688,462.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00306309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.39 or 0.00815680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00081162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00030996 BTC.

About Wootrade

Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,235,705 tokens. Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . The official website for Wootrade is woo.network

Buying and Selling Wootrade

