Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,871 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,093,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

