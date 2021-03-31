Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 136,698 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Insiders sold 105,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.04. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

