Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $263.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.30 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.70.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

