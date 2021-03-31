Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 4,852 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

