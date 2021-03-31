Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.68.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $278.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $148.28 and a 52 week high of $281.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

