Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Up to $66.32

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.32, but opened at $68.87. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $68.82, with a volume of 718 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on WOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,219 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after buying an additional 493,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $23,879,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $8,931,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at $4,771,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 628.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 79,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

