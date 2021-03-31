Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,157.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.11 or 0.00012064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $466,530.08 and $1,157.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00060946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00325528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.04 or 0.00812759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00088407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00047523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030819 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

