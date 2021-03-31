Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $59,386.79 on Top Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $59,386.79 or 0.99796862 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.32 billion and approximately $116.28 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00102800 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001362 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 140,103 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.