Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,210.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be purchased for about $367.79 or 0.00619727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $706,528.89 and approximately $7,210.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00061705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $197.93 or 0.00333517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.82 or 0.00796700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00087503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00029723 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.