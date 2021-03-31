Wrapped NXM Price Tops $58.48 on Top Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $58.48 or 0.00099305 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $98.06 million and $80.92 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00062555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00325174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.98 or 0.00830382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00086452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.