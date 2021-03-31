W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,392,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 648,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.98% of W&T Offshore worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 404,367 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 71,644.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 191,447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $516.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.11 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. Analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

