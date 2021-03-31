Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Wyndham Destinations worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WYND. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,215,000 after purchasing an additional 182,710 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at $66,106,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 310,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 1,403.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.37 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

