Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Buys C$338,640.00 in Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Kurt Sorschak bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,321,525.67.

Kurt Sorschak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Kurt Sorschak bought 2,600 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,050.00.

CVE:XBC traded up C$0.44 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XBC. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.25.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

