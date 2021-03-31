Xensor Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XSR)

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Xensor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xensor has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Xensor has a market cap of $14.13 million and $1.38 million worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Xensor

XSR is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,661,096 tokens. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html . The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

