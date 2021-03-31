XMax Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One XMax token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XMax has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $875,038.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00046739 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 12,388.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00038692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.78 or 0.00643463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00067751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,235,135,615 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

