Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) CRO Matthew Milne Sells 10,000 Shares

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of XPER traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 766,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $433.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 123,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 47,598 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Xperi by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 258,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Xperi by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 24,374 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

