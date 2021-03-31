Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Insider Geir Skaaden Sells 10,000 Shares

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

XPER stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 766,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $433.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.88 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $32,848,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $21,181,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,691,000 after acquiring an additional 442,591 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after buying an additional 440,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 58.3% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 567,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 209,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.