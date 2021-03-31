XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 655.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,428 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.21% of XPO Logistics worth $23,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after acquiring an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

NYSE XPO opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $131.42.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.