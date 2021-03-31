XTRABYTES Trading Down 17.3% This Week (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $306.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 688,462.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00306309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032102 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.39 or 0.00815680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047211 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

