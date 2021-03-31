Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

XYL opened at $104.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.37. Xylem has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 267,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,289,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,750,000 after acquiring an additional 48,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

