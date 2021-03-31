Ycash Market Cap Hits $3.14 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $45,916.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 102.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00262913 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00070762 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00086490 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,975,312 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

