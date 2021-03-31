yearn.finance (YFI) Trading Up 17% Over Last Week

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and $266.67 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $36,502.30 or 0.61364696 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.00314517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.83 or 0.00850366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00087784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00048202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00029303 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance . yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn

yearn.finance Token Trading

