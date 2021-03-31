YIELD App (YLD) Reaches Market Cap of $74.33 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, YIELD App has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $74.33 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.00638180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026494 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (YLD) is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,480,588 tokens. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

YIELD App Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars.

