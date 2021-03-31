Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Tops $2.56 on Top Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00004307 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $25.68 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 34% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00061606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.00310248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.33 or 0.00852678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00088426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00048325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00029579 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

