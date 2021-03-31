Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Capitalization Tops $14.60 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.60 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00049020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.95 or 0.00640135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.