Yiren Digital (YRD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st.

YRD stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $472.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

