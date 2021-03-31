Yngve Myhre Purchases 150,000 Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) insider Yngve Myhre acquired 150,000 shares of Benchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £88,500 ($115,625.82).
Shares of BMK stock traded up GBX 1.43 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 59.93 ($0.78). 109,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Benchmark Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The company has a market cap of £400.99 million and a P/E ratio of -13.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.80.
Benchmark Company Profile
