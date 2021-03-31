Yngve Myhre Purchases 150,000 Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) insider Yngve Myhre acquired 150,000 shares of Benchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £88,500 ($115,625.82).

Shares of BMK stock traded up GBX 1.43 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 59.93 ($0.78). 109,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Benchmark Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The company has a market cap of £400.99 million and a P/E ratio of -13.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.80.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

