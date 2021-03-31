Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. Yokogawa Electric has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Yokogawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.